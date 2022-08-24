Nationals' Starting Pitchers Extend MLB-Record Winless Streak to 40 Games

Nats’ starters extend MLB-record winless streak to 40 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals’ starting rotation has been historically bad this season and they’ve got the streak to prove it.

Erick Fedde returned from the injured list Wednesday after missing a month with shoulder inflammation and posted a solid outing with two runs allowed and six strikeouts over five innings against the Seattle Mariners. However, it wasn’t enough to outduel Robbie Ray as the right-hander took the loss in a 4-2 decision.

It marked the 40th straight game Nationals starters have failed to register a win, extending their MLB-record streak even further past the second-place 1949 Washington Senators (35). Their last starting pitcher to record a victory was Josiah Gray, who did so all the way back on July 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Since that game, the Nationals’ rotation ranks last in the majors in ERA (6.76) and WHIP (1.64) while picking up 24 losses as the team has gone 11-29 overall. The long ball has been their biggest problem. Washington’s starters have allowed 52 home runs over that span, 14 more than any other team.

The silver lining for the rebuilding club is its potential rotation of the future could start to take shape over the next few weeks.

Top pitching prospect Cade Cavalli is knocking on the door of the majors, posting a 2.10 ERA with 77 strikeouts to 25 walks over his last 13 starts with Triple-A Rochester. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, one of the prized acquisitions of the Juan Soto/Josh Bell trade, is ramping up his throwing program as he works his way back from a minor elbow injury.

Should Cavalli and Gore join the 24-year-old Gray (7-8, 4.67 ERA) in the rotation, the Nationals would get their first look at their trio of promising young starters. In the meantime, they are hoping someone emerges from their patchwork rotation to put an end to this historic skid.