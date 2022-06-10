Nationals Prospect Jackson Rutledge Has Best Outing of Career

Rutledge has best outing of minor league career originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Nationals are in their second year of a rebuild after last season when the franchise opted to sell off veteran players for prospects as they aim to get younger and replenish their farm system.

As a result, plenty of eyes are on the minor leagues on prospects who should be making their way up to the big team. One player that fans will have their eyes on this summer is the 2019 first-round pick, Jackson Rutledge.

Rutledge has struggled to start the season with the Fredericksburg Nationals in Single-A. Heading into their game against Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, the 23-year-old pitcher had a 1-4 record with a 9.00 ERA.

However, Rutledge had one of his better outings this season against the Hillcats. The Nationals' prospect went six scoreless innings striking out four while allowing three hits. It's the first time he's gone at least six innings since being drafted.

Nationals' 2019 first-round pick Jackson Rutledge put together the best start of his minor-league career tonight for the @FXBGNats. His line:



6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

8/2 GO/FO, 74 pitches (48 strikes)



It's the first time he's gone at least six innings since being drafted. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) June 11, 2022

This start could signify the pitcher turning things around as he tries to match the high hopes he can be part of the franchise's future.