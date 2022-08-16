Nationals Promote Top Prospect Robert Hassell III to Double-A

Nationals promote Robert Hassell III to Double-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Top prospect Robert Hassell III is already on the move within the Washington Nationals' farm system.

Two weeks after being acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade, the outfielder was promoted from high Class A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Fellow minor league outfielders Yasel Antuna and Daniel Johnson earned promotions as well, with Antuna also going from high Class A to Double-A and Johnson from Double-A to Triple-A Rochester.

Some promotions…



·OF Daniel Johnson transferred from Harrisburg to Rochester.



·OF Yasel Antuna transferred from Wilmington to Harrisburg.

·OF Robert Hassell III transferred from Wilmington to Harrisburg. — Nationals Player Development (@Nats_PlayerDev) August 16, 2022

Hassell, 21, played 10 games with Wilmington, hitting .211/.311/.237 with three RBI. He's spent the entire 2022 season at the high Class A level, where he boasts a strong slash line of .289/.371/.442 with 10 home runs and 58 RBI across 85 total games.

The eighth overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Hassell is the Nats' top-rated prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He ranks as baseball's No. 3 outfield prospect and No. 21 prospect overall.

Hassell isn't the only player from the Soto trade to be promoted by Washington this week, either. Shortstop C.J. Abrams was called up to the bigs from Triple-A on Monday. He went 0-for-4 in his Nationals debut against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.