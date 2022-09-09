Nationals Place Keibert Ruiz on IL After Foul Ball to Groin Sent Him to Hospital

Nats place Ruiz on IL after foul ball to groin sent him to hospital originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals placed catcher Keibert Ruiz on the 10-Day Injured List on Friday, one day after he took a foul ball to the groin region and ended up requiring a hospital visit. Washington officially announced the move prior to Friday’s series opener with the Philadelphia Phillies, describing the injury as a “testicular contusion.”

Ruiz, 24, was hit by a foul ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Ben DeLuzio, who got a piece of a breaking ball from Nationals starter Josiah Gray. The young backstop stayed in the game for another four innings before being pulled in favor of Riley Adams.

In a series of corresponding moves, the Nationals also selected the contract of catching prospect Israel Pineda. After starting the season in High-A Wilmington, Pineda made it all the way up to Triple-A Rochester before getting his first major-league call-up. He took the place of reliever Jake McGee, who was designated for assignment, on their 40-man roster while Jordan Weems was recalled to fill that bullpen spot.

The injury for Ruiz is his first that’s required an IL stint since he was acquired in the blockbuster 2021 trade deadline deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has since hit .257 with nine home runs and a .685 OPS in 135 games for Washington over the last two seasons, playing solid defense and making a case to be a potential building block for the rebuilding ballclub moving forward.