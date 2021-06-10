Nationals Park Back to Full Capacity

It's time to take everyone out to the ballgame.

Nationals Park will be open at full capacity Thursday evening for the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 World Series.

The Nats take on the San Francisco Giants at 7:05 p.m.

Fans will notice some changes around the ballpark, including several updates to health and safety protocols.

Fully vaccinated fans – meaning two weeks past the final COVID-19 shot – do not have to wear a face mask at Nationals Park, either indoors or outdoors.

Ticketed fans who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times except when actively eating or drinking within the ticketed seats. To see the approved list of face coverings and learn more about the updated health and safety policies, visit here.

Bags are once again permitted inside Nationals Park, as long as they are smaller than 16” x 16” x 8”, with the exception of diaper bags and medically necessary bags. No backpacks are allowed.

Approved bags will be opened and inspected by Nationals security staff. Unapproved bags may be stored in a Binbox locker, located outside of Right Field and Home Plate Gates for $10 - $12 per locker.

Single game tickets are on sale now to the general public for the rest of the season.

Notable opponents visiting Nationals Park this year include the Los Angeles Dodgers in early July, the Chicago Cubs in late July and early August, and the Boston Red Sox in early October.