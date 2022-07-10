Juan Soto Named to 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Nationals’ Juan Soto named to MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Major League Baseball revealed its full rosters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday and one Nationals player made the cut.

Outfielder Juan Soto heads to Los Angeles next week for the Midsummer Classic, joining the NL All-Star team as it attempts to beat the AL for the first time since 2012. Accompanying them will also be manager Davey Martinez, who was selected by Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker to join his staff in the NL dugout.

Soto earns his second straight selection after making his All-Star Game debut last season. The 23-year-old didn’t put together a stellar first half by his standards, but still ended Sunday with an .870 OPS and 17 home runs. Soto also leads the majors with 73 walks.

Left off the team for now is first baseman Josh Bell, who would also have been making is second career All-Star appearance after earning a nod with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. He’s been the Nationals’ best hitter this year, sporting a .304/.386/.491 slash line with 12 home runs, 19 doubles and 47 RBIs.

Former Nationals Trea Turner (Dodgers) and Bryce Harper (Phillies) made the All-Star Game as well. Harper will be forced to sit out the game with a fractured thumb while Turner was voted the starting shortstop for the NL.