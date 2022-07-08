Nationals' Juan Soto Homers in First Game Wearing ‘Soto Shuffle' Chain

Juan Soto homers in first game wearing 'Soto Shuffle' chain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There are very few people who can rock a chain with a pendant of themselves hanging from it. Juan Soto is one of those people.

The Nationals' outfielder walked out for his first at-bat Friday against the Atlanta Braves wearing a "Soto Shuffle" chain that featured No. 22 doing his signature move in gold-encrusted form.

Braves starter Charlie Morton walked him in that first at-bat, but two innings later Soto came up again and blasted a 418-foot homer to straightaway center field for his 16th long ball of the season.

While Soto hasn't yet put together the MVP-caliber season fans have come to expect, he has started to heat up in recent weeks. The 23-year-old extended his active hitting and on-base streaks to 11 and 18 games, respectively, with his first two plate appearances Friday.

Perhaps the Soto Shuffle chain can help unlock the other-worldly player that finished second in NL MVP voting last year.