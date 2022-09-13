Nationals' Joey Meneses Sends Signed Ball to 10-Year-Old Fan Robbed of Catch

Meneses sends signed ball to 10-year-old fan robbed of catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Justice.

A Nationals fan went viral for all the wrong reasons Sept. 1 when outfielder Joey Meneses tried to throw a ball to a group of young fans and he stepped in front of them to intercept it.

Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/itcQFseOQO — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 2, 2022

The video was posted by Gina Hilliard who is the mother of 10-year-old Avery and team parent for the Shenandoah Rec League Babe Ruth 10U All-Star Softball team. She asked the Nationals to send her daughter a ball to replace the one that the other fan grabbed.

Five days later, the team reached out to request her information. On Tuesday, they posted an update that showed Meneses had signed a game ball and written Avery a note.

Hi Avery 👋



We have something coming for you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/giXj4KgQVA — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 14, 2022

It was a kind gesture for Meneses, who has quickly become a fan favorite for his fast start to his major-league career. Hilliard thanked the team with a follow-up tweet, saying that she hoped “this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one.”