Nationals Have Their Own ‘Bobby Bonilla Day' Now With Max Scherzer

By Mike DePrisco

Nats have their own 'Bobby Bonilla day' now with Max Scherzer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Since 2011, July 1 has been celebrated among baseball fans as Bobby Bonilla Day, where the former New York Met collects an annual payment near $1.2 million from his former team and he'll do so until 2035. 

Former Nationals ace Max Scherzer can now enjoy similar festivities on the first day of July. Thanks to the structure of the seven-year, $210 million contract he signed with Washington in 2015, the three-time Cy Young award winner will collect $15 million from 2022-28. The Nats will play from 2022-27, while the Dodgers will foot the bill in 2028 after trading for him during the 2021 season.  

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Considering he'll be 44 years old by the time those deferred payments end, it appears Scherzer will be cashing in well after he retires from baseball. 

Scherzer also signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets at the start of the 2022 offseason. That means up until 2025, he'll pocket roughly $58 million per season from two separate clubs.

While the Bonilla payout has turned out to be a blunder by the Mets, the Nats probably won't feel very regretful each time they have to wire Scherzer his money. In just under seven seasons with the Nationals, Scherzer became arguably the best pitcher in franchise history after securing two Cy Youngs, six All-Star selections and a World Series title in 2019.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

19 hours ago

Reaction to Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Swearing In: The News4 Rundown

tidal basin 49 mins ago

$5.7M to Fund Planning for Tidal Basin Seawall Repairs

In 2000, the Mets agreed to buy out the remaining $5.9 million of Bonilla's contract. Instead of paying the $5.9 million to Bonilla all at once, the Mets agreed to make annual payments of nearly $1.2 million for 25 years starting July 1, 2011 with 8% interest.

Happy Bobby Bonilla/Max Scherzer Day, everyone.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us