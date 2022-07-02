Nationals Exercise 2023 Contract Options for Mike Rizzo, Davey Martinez

Nationals exercise 2023 contract options for Rizzo, Martinez originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals announced Saturday they’ve picked up the 2023 contract options for their World Series-winning combination of manager Davey Martinez and President of Baseball Operations and GM Mike Rizzo. Both were only under contract through this season after signing extensions with the club following Washington’s 2019 championship season.

We've exercised the 2023 contract options on President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez.



“Mike and Davey have been leading the Washington Nationals for several years and it is only right to continue with them at the forefront,” Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner said in a statement.

“Mike has led us through many different phases of our organization and we believe his work during this current phase will pay off in the end. Davey has done a tremendous job in the clubhouse and in the dugout for five seasons. His continued determination and unwavering support of his players makes us proud. We are lucky to have Mike and Davey leading the way.”

Washington (29-50) is in the midst of a “retool” as the club restocks its farm system in hopes of building another long-term contender like the one that made the playoffs five times between the 2012-19 seasons.

Rizzo, who first took over as GM in 2009, put the wheels in motion for their current trajectory at last year’s trade deadline, when he orchestrated the fire sale of eight veteran players including Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Martinez has been the team’s skipper since 2018, posting a 295-330 (.472) record and developing a reputation for a strong clubhouse presence.

The Nationals now have both under contract through next season, giving their players the assurance of some continuity while the Lerner family explores the possibility of selling the team in the near future.