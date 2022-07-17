Nationals Close First Half With MLB's Worst Record, Run Differential

Nats close first half with MLB’s worst record, run differential originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals closed out the first half on a high note Sunday, beating the Atlanta Braves 7-3 to snap a nine-game losing streak and clinch just their second victory of July. They enter the All-Star Break with a 31-63 record and -149 run differential, both of which rank worst in baseball.

Wins weren’t expected to come in bunches for Washington this season. The club entered the year with a roster stocked with much less star power and a lower payroll than had been the norm over the last decade. Youth development is the focus for an organization hoping to return to contention in the near future, though the roster has several veterans filling the gaps for now.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We’re young, we really are,” manager Davey Martinez said in his pregame press conference Thursday. “It’s gonna take a long time to get these guys where we want them to be, but we definitely see a lot of potential in all these guys and they are playing better.”

The young players that the Nationals hope will help forge their next winning core include catcher Keibert Ruiz (.662 OPS in 72 games), shortstop Luis García (.720 OPS in 41 games) and starter Josiah Gray (7-6, 4.40 ERA). All three have shown plenty of flashes of the potential the Nationals were hoping to see.

But even as Juan Soto hit 20 home runs in the first half on his way to his second-straight All-Star selection and Josh Bell posted an .894 OPS to emerge as the model of consistency in the middle of their lineup, the Nationals cratered to the bottom of the standings.

Their .330 winning percentage at the All-Star Break is the franchise's worst in any first half since 2009, when they went 26-61 in the first half on their way to a 103-loss season. Poor defense (-41 Defensive Runs Saved) and starting pitching (5.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP) have been constant themes.

And as if the disappointing play wasn’t enough, negotiations with Soto have stalled after he reportedly declined a 15-year, $440 million offer earlier this month. The Nationals are now entertaining the possibility of trading Soto at the Aug. 2 deadline, which would represent a change in course after President of Baseball Operations and GM Mike Rizzo unequivocally stated in a radio interview last month that the team wouldn’t be trading Soto.

“We are not trading Juan Soto,” Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies. “We made it clear to his agent and to the player. I understand these journalists have gotta fill a blank sheet of paper every day. It’s a good thing to get some attention on a story. But we have every intention of building this team around Juan Soto and we’ve spoken with his agent many, many times.”

Regardless of whether they move Soto, the Nationals will enter the second half preparing to be active sellers at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Between the moves they make at the deadline and the players they select in this week’s MLB Draft, Washington will continue its youth movement and attempt to restock the organization’s talent pool from the bottom up.

For now, the losses at the major-league level will continue to pile up.