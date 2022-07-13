Nationals Call Up Tyler Clippard After Tanner Rainey Suffers UCL Sprain

Nationals call up Clippard after Rainey suffers UCL sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals placed closer Tanner Rainey on the 60-Day Injured List with a UCL sprain in his right elbow Wednesday, sidelining their hard-throwing reliever for at least two months in a surprising move announced between the two games of their doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners.

Rainey, 29, carried a 3.30 ERA with 12 saves and 36 strikeouts in 29 appearances for the Nationals this season. While he’s had an up-and-down year that’s included four blown saves, Rainey was a potential trade chip for Washington at the deadline with his high-90s fastball and lively slider.

Now, he’s headed to the IL for the third time in as many seasons and can't return until mid-September at the earliest.

In a corresponding move, the Nationals selected the contract of veteran right-hander Tyler Clippard. The 37-year-old has appeared in parts of 15 major-league seasons, including seven with Washington from 2008 to 2014 during which he made two All-Star teams and collected 34 saves and 150 holds as a dominant set-up man and occasional fill-in closer.

Clippard has spent the entire 2022 season with the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate Rochester Red Wings. He’s sported a 2.48 ERA with 49 strikeouts to just 17 walks in 33 games while earning praise from members of the Nationals’ organization for helping mentor some of their prospects.