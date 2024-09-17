National Zoo gets $10M donation for giant panda program from David Rubenstein

The panda program is getting an upgrade — and the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute has David Rubenstein to thank for nearly half of the funds.

The National Zoo is in the midst of a campaign to raise $25 million for its giant panda program, with the goal of funding it through 2035. The funds will go toward panda research and to "innovate new techniques" for keeping pandas healthy and conserving the species and its habitats in the wild, the zoo said.

On Tuesday, the zoo announced that Rubenstein, billionaire co-founder and co-chair of the Carlyle Group, pledged $10 million to that campaign.

Rubenstein — whose name may be familiar to National Zoo visitors who see it emblazoned above the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat — has now donated a total of $22 million to support the zoo's giant panda program.

"David Rubenstein's long-term support has transformed our giant panda program and, in turn, the future of this magnificent species and its native habitat," Brandie Smith, zoo director, said in a press release about the donation. "David understands the work to save giant pandas is larger than one person, one organization or one nation. We are deeply appreciative of his commitment to preserving biodiversity."

The new donation comes as the National Zoo prepares for a new pair of pandas to make their home in D.C.

WRC A billboard announcing the impending return of the pandas to the National Zoo is in Eastern Market on Sept. 9, 2024.

The zoo hasn't announced a specific date for the pandas' arrival, but has said that they will be here before the end of the year. The buzz is growing as new billboards and a specially dedicated webpage pop up around the District.

The new pandas, male Bao Li and female Qing Bao, will live in D.C. for at least 10 years after their arrival, according to a 10-year cooperative giant panda research and breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Both are 3 years old.

If you've been in D.C. for awhile, you might recognize the name of Bao Li's mother: Bao Bao, who was born at the National Zoo in 2013. She moved to China after she was grown, and gave birth to Bao Li there.