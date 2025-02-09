National Cathedral service honors victims of recent tragedies, Potomac crash

The National Cathedral held an interfaith prayer service Saturday to remember lives lost in recent tragedies, including the 67 people killed in the plane crash near Reagan National Airport.

Peace through unity is what brought law enforcement officers — including D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, first responders, religious leaders and community members from several states together at the Washington National Cathedral.

“We all are just one nation, one peace and also to bring unity and understanding,” said Dr. Stephne Coney.

The interfaith service was put together by Coney – the founder of International Stop the Violence Alliance, a nonprofit based in New Jersey. It’s the first time her organization has hosted an event like this.

“Today I feel as if the lord wants this to happen, and it goes back to the mission where when people are hurting and people need healing and people need a unification, that this is what God has ordained,” Coney said.

While the mission of the service was unity and peace, there’s also a focus on a recent tragedy.

“We are one skating family,” said Skating Club of Boston President Ann Buckley, who was invited to the service. “The lives that were lost, some were just young children with wonderful promise.”

Six of the club’s members were lost in the plane crash over the Potomac. Several of the victims were also from the DMV-area.

“We have really been so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support from all over the United States and from other countries,” Buckley said.

The service served as a reminder that those suffering though tragedy have a community of support behind them.

“We wanted to let them know that we are here and that we love them, and we support them and we also grieve with them,” Coney said.