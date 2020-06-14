National Arboretum Set to Reopen Monday

The U.S. National Arboretum will open back up to the public Monday after closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing measures will be in place and hours will be limited. The facility will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All buildings will be closed, including the National Bonsai and Penjing museum. The Asian Collections, National Herb Garden, Fern Valley and Washington Youth Garden are also currently closed.

Most of the roads on the arboretum grounds will be closed to car traffic. There will be a limit of 200 cars allowed in at a time. Visitors are advised that they may have to wait to enter.

Restrooms and other facilities will limited. Maps will be available to indicate what is accessible.

Car access is only available from the New York Avenue entrance. Visitors arriving on bike or foot should enter via the R Street NE gate.

Visitors are encouraged to keep six feet apart from each other and avoid busy areas. Everyone should wear masks and wash their hands frequently.