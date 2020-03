The U.S. National Arboretum is closed to the public effective Tuesday as federal officials work to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Northeast D.C. arboretum was a popular place to see cherry blossom trees in bloom, with smaller crowds than the Tidal Basin.

Amazing #CherryBlossoms and social distancing at the US National Arboretum today. pic.twitter.com/Od4OJyULC5 — April Miller (@AprilArchivist) March 22, 2020

Stay away from the crowds at the Tidal Basin. Choose the National Arboretum to view Cherry Blossoms and other blooming trees from a safe distance. #SocialDistancing #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/ttvie57w4i — Romina Boccia (@RominaBoccia) March 21, 2020

The grounds and outdoor gardens are closed as of Tuesday and all activities and tours are cancelled until further notice.

Go here for a full list of what’s closed, cancelled or postponed in the D.C. area.