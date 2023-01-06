Watch Live: Nation Marks 2 Years Since Jan. 6 Insurrection With Prayer, Remembrance Events in DC

Two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, faith leaders, lawmakers and those who defended the U.S. Capitol will gather in Washington, D.C., to reflect on events that are still reverberating through the country’s political and judicial systems.

At the White House, President Joe Biden will bestow a high civilian award to officers who responded with the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, plus election officials who resisted pressure by then-President Donald Trump to stop counting ballots.

Jan. 6 became one of the few events in history known solely by their dates when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, stopping lawmakers’ certification of the 2020 election results.

Crowds of rioters smashed windows, broke down doors and left the District feeling vulnerable and exposed.

Here are the major remembrance events to expect on Friday.

Jan. 6 Rememberance Events in Washington, D.C.