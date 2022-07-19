Natasha Cloud Wants to Be Respected for Her Shooting, Leading to Her Best Season

Mystics' Cloud wants to be respected for her shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Natasha Cloud has always been one of the WNBA's top ballhandlers. Ever since she was drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2015, she's assumed a role as one of the organization's lead guards. But despite tallying her 900th assist in just 193 games (the 10th fastest in WNBA history) earlier this year, Cloud wants to be more than the self-proclaimed 'Robin' to Elena Delle Donne - starring as 'Batman.'

The point guard wants to be respected as a shooter.

"I'm a shooter. I'm a shooter," Cloud said on Mystics media day in April. "I fell in love with the process of being an underdog and being counted out and it's been me my whole career. But I think the one thing that I've lacked is that consistency on the offensive end and being able to score in a multitude of ways and that's just not gonna happen again. I'm a shooter. So you're not gonna go under (screens) on me. I can score, I could get to the basket, I'm working on my post moves. I can pull up and I can shoot threes. Okay, so I'm feeling really confident."

This season, the seven-year veteran has wanted to put those skills on display. A quick hiatus from a positive coronavirus test notwithstanding, Cloud has shown how she's improved in that element of her game. Take a look at her shooting performances thus far: two games with four 3-pointers, eight games where she's shot 40% or better from deep and 13 games reaching double-figures.

That's all in 25 games played. Some of the numbers may not seem high for a starting point guard in the WNBA, but that's a high level of production when Cloud is playing alongside two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne and Team USA's Ariel Atkins.

Her focus in that area has led to a career-high 11.0 point per game average. Her shooting volume is the highest it's ever been (9.1 field-goal attempts and 4.3 3-point attempts per game) and her usage remains one of the highest in the WNBA at 18.9%.

"To me, I always thought Tosh was a shooter even though some people didn't treat her like that because, for me, I always see her working on her jump shot," Shatori Walker-Kimbrough told reporters earlier this season. "That's something that she's always worked on. But for me, she's probably my favorite point guard I've probably ever played with, just the confidence that she gives me and our team. I mean, you can really feel her presence on the court."

A reason some defenders may not be respecting her shooting ability is the significant drop in her field goal percentages since her career-best 2018 season. That year Cloud shot 43.6% from the field, 38.6% from 3-point range and had an effective field goal percentage of 51.5%.

All three of those numbers fell in the 2019 championship season. That was when Emma Meesseman returned to the team and several players were fully healthy. As a point guard with a plethora of scoring talent in the rotation, she didn't have to carry as much of a burden and could just focus on getting the ball to the other stars.

Taking a step back, though, to let others score wasn't actually making it easier for Delle Donne, Meesseman and Kristi Toliver.

"I think in 2019 that's when I really realized that by not shooting and not being aggressive on the offensive end I was letting my teammates down," Cloud told NBC Sports Washington. "Because I make [Delle Donne's] job a lot harder, at that point I made Kristi's job lot harder. And the same thing here with [Alysha Clark], [Delle Donne], Myisha (Hines-Allen), [Atkins], I make everyone's job harder if I'm not aggressive. So just having that mentality, I've been really trying to start off games aggressive by getting to the basket a few times so people have to commit to me. So that's been my goal in the opening minutes of the game."

Maintaining that balance is key. She's the linchpin to head coach Mike Thibault's system and he has given her "the keys to the car" as Cloud has said. Being a better shooter is great, but no one wants it to take away from her other skills.

"I think she knows that the priority is to facilitate but to be played honestly, you got to be making some open shots," Thibault said.

Cloud mentioned how she doesn't want defenders to go under a screen when she's handling. It's a small thing, but a slight change completely alters how Cloud can approach a defensive set. Going under a screen typically cuts off a pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop option in the offense and doesn't initiate a switch. More or less the defensive coverage can stay the same unless Cloud shoots over the top.

Cloud can take that shot - as she is doing this season as a 32.4% 3-point shooter - but she doesn't want to. She rather her deep-ball efficiency be so high that defenses respect that shot. If her defender covers over the top or the screen defender flashes coverage, that opens up the door drastically. Cloud's speed and passing skills could then carve up the defense.

"When Tash is attacking and scoring, it makes it really difficult for defenses to know what schemes to run on us," Delle Donne said. "So she has to continue to attack and score the ball. It's huge for us and it just kind of opens up the rest of the floor."

It's paying off for the Mystics this season. While improving all those areas of her game, Cloud is having her best season as a point guard yet. She leads the WNBA in assists, averaging a career-high (7.2 per game) and is only 11 assists away from setting a Mystics record for most assists in a season.

The team sits at 16-11 and is comfortably in the playoff field.

What comes next for her is the respect. Respect as a shooter, respect as one of the top point guards in the league, and respect from the rest of the league's coaches.

"I won a championship doing what I'm doing," Cloud told NBC Sports Washington. "I'm one of the best defenders in this league doing what I'm doing and I'm one of the best point guards in this league. And so whether or not I fall into the politics of the W or not, teams have to prepare for me every single night. And when you're talking about coaches, picking reserves for an All-Star game you have to prepare for me for the Washington Mystics whether I'm scoring 20 points or not. You have to prepare for me because I get to set up and everything. So, it just comes down to a level of respect that I still haven't received in this league. And it is what it is, it's a political game.

"At the end of the day, I just want to come out and do what I need to do every single night to make the Mystics successful."