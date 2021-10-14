NASA Exec Convicted of Maryland National Guardsman's Death

A jury convicted a NASA executive in the death of his neighbor, a Maryland National Guardsman.

The jury found Michael Hetle, a former police officer, guilty of first-degree murder for shooting 24-year-old Javon Prather in March 2020.

The Springfield, Virginia, neighbors had been at odds for years. Hetle shot Prather seven times, claiming he thought Prather had a gun.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said the murder was malicious and racially motivated.

“Mr. Prather served in the Maryland National Guard and had a bright future ahead of him,” Descano said in a statement. “He should be with his family and community today. While this outcome will not return him to his loved ones, my heart and thoughts are with the Prathers, and I hope this conviction brings them some small measure of peace.”

Hetle faces 20 years to life in prison when he's sentenced Jan. 20.