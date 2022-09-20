Mystics Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin Make Team USA's World Cup Roster

Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin make Team USA's World Cup roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Mystics stars Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin were named to Team USA's 12-person roster for the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup on Tuesday morning. Both joined the squad for training camp as one of 18 prospective players in Las Vegas following their elimination from the WNBA Playoffs.

Six Olympic gold medalists & four who've won a World Cup make up the 🇺🇸 #USABWNT roster set to compete in the 2022 edition in Sydney. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 20, 2022

For Atkins, this is her third time being named to the national team (2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup qualification) but it will be her first World Cup. Austin will make her first-ever appearance with Team USA.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Atkins is beginning to become a regular for Team USA. In the 2020 Olympics (played in 2021), the five-time WNBA All-Defensive honoree played sparingly in her maiden appearance with the team. She tied for the second-fewest minutes - on a roster filled with former gold-medal winning Olympians - and scored nine points across five games.

Since then, there has not been a Team USA roster that Atkins has not made. She told reporters earlier this month that "anytime USA Basketball calls, I try to answer and be a part of it." No longer a novice to the system, playing in the World Cup qualifiers she was the second-leading scorer for the United States with 10.5 ppg.

She won gold with the team in 2021 at the Olympics. This will be her attempt at a second as USA is looking for their fourth straight World Cup title.

Making Team USA this time is a huge moment for Austin. Previously, the Ole Miss product was invited to participate in the U18 trials in 2018 and the U19 trials in 2019 but did not make the final rosters. The latter absence being because of sickness.

God is so great to me🥺I made the USA World Cup Team bro….BLESSED🤍 — Shakira Austin✨ (@Theylove_kira) September 20, 2022

The WNBA rookie impressed this year by averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team.

Mystics head coach Mike Thibault is joining them as an assistant coach for Team USA, under the direction of Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve.

Two other Mystics, Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen, were originally part of the Team USA player pool. Delle Donne chose not to play due to the schedule demands as she enters her first offseason without recovery in years. Hines-Allen had surgery on her left knee right after the WNBA season, forcing her to miss this cycle.

The women's FIBA World Cup begins Sept. 22 and runs through Oct. 1. Team USA and 11 of the top countries in the world will meet in Sydney, Australia to determine a world champion. Games will be broadcast on ESPN's family of networks.

Team USA's first match in Pool A will be against Team Belgium on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11:30 a.m. local time (Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9:30 p.m. EDT).