Mysterious ‘Empathy' Signs Appear Throughout the DMV

For the past year or so, colorful, wooden signs with the word “empathy” have been posted throughout the D.C. area, and no one is sure why.

They’ve been spotted on utility poles, in neighborhoods and on highways in the District, Northern Virginia, and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

“I’ve been curious, but you know, whether or not it comes out, I think the message is a good one, so it’s interesting,” said a woman who spoke to News4 Friday.

Someone who says they say a man putting the signs up said he had about 100 in his truck.

The Maryland State Highway Administration took one of the signs down on the Beltway.

“We remind everyone to refrain from hanging or installing any type of signage on our roadways,” SHA said in a statement.

According to Montgomery County, the signs are not legally placed there, either.

“These signs are erected, from what we can tell, public utility poles and things like that, which wouldn’t be allowed,” said Greg Nichols of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services.

But the county hasn’t gotten any complaints, so there are no plans to take them down.

Meanwhile, residents throughout the region are left to wonder who is hanging the signs and why.

“I will Google the story, and hopefully there will be a little answer at the end,” the woman who spoke to News4 said.