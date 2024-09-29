‘My uncle's a hero': Manassas man saves family from house fire

A family of five narrowly escaped from their home in Manassas, Virginia after a fire broke out on Sept. 27.

Manassas firefighters arrived at the 8600 block of Weems Road at 5:22 a.m. Friday morning where the family escaped from the home.

According to firefighters, flames could be seen from the first and second floor of the home and there was no smoke detector inside.

Relatives said that family members inside the home used a window to jump down and escape, landing on an air conditioning unit on their way down.

Four of the five people were transported to a nearby hospital with burns and injuries from the fall.

Family member Eric Calvillo is now calling his uncle Victor a hero. He went back multiple times into the house to save his family.

According to Calvillo, his uncle Victor said if they had waited a few more seconds, it would have been too late.

“He was able to save his whole family,” Calvillo said. “He ran through fire, back and forth.”

According to Calvillo, Victor’s daughter was released from the hospital and his son suffered no injuries. Calvillo's aunt and youngest cousin remain in the hospital while being treated for a concussion and a broken femur.

Victor, however, has third-degree burns on his body from trying to save his family from the fire. He is expected to recover.

Neighbors said it’s been difficult for the community because they see the family every day. The community has raised over $90,000 in a GoFundMe fundraiser and given other resources like clothing to the family.

On Friday, fire crews installed 43 smoke detectors and replaced 13 batteries at different homes in the neighborhood to avoid another incident like this one.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.