‘My Kids Are My World': DC Family Celebrates National Adoption Day

Saturday is National Adoption Day, and here in D.C., 186 kids have been adopted so far this year. One couple shares the heartwarming story behind their new forever family.

Life with the Gordon-Dubose family in Chevy Chase involves silly smiles, fun festive outfits and a whole lot of love.

"I love my kids more than anything; my kids are my world," Lisa Gordon said.

Lisa Gordon and Patrice Dubose started out as foster parents for their kids, Jamal and Athena, not expecting to adopt. But, they say, they fell in love and knew they wanted to be a forever family.

"I feel like they kind of came in and changed my life and helped me out, so I’m forever grateful for this journey," Dubose said.

It’s something they’ll think about a lot on Saturday, National Adoption Day. Typically in years past, the D.C. courthouse would put on a big ceremony. This year, due to COVID-19, the celebration is still virtual.

One D.C. judge said Adoption Day is one of her favorite days, second only to her birthday.

"It’s hard to explain the feeling; you just feel like life has started all over again for this child," said Magistrate Judge Tara Fentress of D.C. Superior Court.

The Gordon-Duboses say it took years to get to this point. Jamal, now 7, was adopted in 2017. Athena, now 4, had been with them since she was 10 months old; the couple just recently finalized her adoption. But they say all the paperwork, and every bit of the process, has been well worth it.

"Growing up, I didn’t dream this, but this is where it is now. And I’m truly forever grateful. I don’t want it any other way," Dubose said.