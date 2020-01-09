‘My Face Really, Really Hurts’: Company Pulls Face Mask That Family Says Burned Girl

Nine-year-old Nelle David and her mom, Megan, like to relax at home by doing face masks together.

Nelle recently put on a shimmery "unicorn" sheet mask that looked fun — but the family said it left her with a burning, swollen face.

"After like four minutes, I started feeling stinging, so I just pulled it off and I'm like, 'Ow, my face really, really hurts and it's really red," she recalled Thursday in her family's home in Vienna, Virginia.

Nelle's face was red everywhere the face mask had touched, the family said. Her worried mom said Nelle's face appeared to be getting redder, was hot to the touch and was getting puffy. She didn't usually have sensitive skin.

The irritation didn't die down until about 24 hours.

Megan David said she found multiple bad reviews of the Yes to Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask.

Now the company says they'll stop selling it.

"We apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season. While our products are all independently tested for safety, irritation, and allergy — and while we provide both warnings and instructions on our products about the potential for skin irritation — the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns," the company Yes To said Jan. 3 in a statement.

"We have decided to pull this particular product off of the shelves while we investigate the complaints that we have received and seen online," they continued.

As of Thursday afternoon, the product still appeared on the Yes To website.

Yes To said they told stores to take the face mask off shelves. "We hope to have all products completely removed by Friday," the company said. They said they told stores to give refunds to anyone who bought one of the masks but hasn't used it yet. Anyone who already has used it is asked to contact Yes To directly.

The company apologized to the Davids and offered a $10 gift certificate to use at the store where they bought the mask.

The mother says it was a "huge learning experience" and that she'll be more careful about products, especially those that her daughter uses.