National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC)

Museum of African American History and Culture Celebrates 10 Millionth Visitor

On Saturday, the NMAAHC welcomed the 10 millionth visitor through its doors.

By Maggie More

WRC

It's been seven years since the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture opened on the National Mall. But in that relatively short lifetime for a museum, a stunning number of visitors have stopped by.

The milestone came just under a week after Sept. 24, when the NMAAHC celebrated seven years since it opened in 2016.

“Our 10 millionth visitor is a symbol of our enduring purpose, and a tribute to the efforts of the past seven years, not to mention the century-long struggle for a monument to African American sacrifice and achievement on the National Mall," Kevin Young, the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Andrew W. Mellon Director, said in a press release.

"Honoring the past while providing a platform, on site and online, for visitors to explore the present and imagine the future is a defining aspect of our work.”

The museum has been popular since it opened, with tickets going so fast that it reached 1 million visitors less than six months after it opened to the public.

The permanent collection of over 42,000 items related to the life, history and culture of African Americans gave the 10 millionth visitor a special gift bag, which included a one-year membership for the museum.

More information about the museum, including free pass reservations and information about hours during the impending government shutdown, is available on its website.

