Multiple vehicles crash on Beltway Inner Loop near Falls Church, causing backups, officials say

Multiple vehicles crashed on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) in Fairfax County, Virginia on Wednesday morning, leading to a miles-long traffic backup, officials said.

The crash happened in the Falls Church area near Interstate 66 and exit 49, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program.

"Incident is contained to the shoulder of the Express Lanes, and all travel lanes are reopened," MATOC said.

Injuries were reported from the crash, but officials didn’t immediately say how many people were injured or how seriously.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.