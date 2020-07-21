Adam Tuss

Temperature Checks, Multiple Trips, ‘Walking Buses': Here's DC-Area School Bus Info

By Adam Tuss

arlington virginia school buses parked
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The school bus experience is set to change dramatically in the D.C. area as some school districts plan in-person learning for the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues. 

School districts are planning strict social distancing, temperature checks, “walking school buses” and multiple trips on the same route. 

In Arlington County, where typically 70 students can fit on a bus, only 11 will be able to ride. That means lots of changes need to be made, Arlington Public Schools transportation planner Kristin Haldeman said. 

Local

coronavirus 53 mins ago

Next Virus Aid Package Could Easily Swell Past $1 Trillion

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Senate Panel Approves Trump's Controversial Fed Nominee

“What we’ve been trying to do – and it pains me to say this, is reduce demand on our buses,” she said. 

The district is getting creative and setting up so-called “walking school buses.” Children who live closer to schools will meet and form their own pedestrian “bus.” 

“To do that we’ve expanded the walk zones in some of the areas that are closer to our schools, but they tend to have more difficult crossings,” Haldeman said. 

More crossing guards will be called on. 

Additionally, Arlington will require any student who rides the bus to get a temperature check before boarding. Parents will have to wait with their child until the temperature reading comes back normal. 

Taking students’ temperatures before they ride the bus in Fairfax County also was something the district was looking at, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said during a recent virtual townhall. 

“This is something, honestly, that we are continuing to look at around how we do transportation. It is not a current recommendation at this point,” he said. 

On Tuesday, Brabrand recommended starting the school year 100% online

Montgomery County Public Schools said they’re revising their plan for school buses. 

All districts we spoke with said bus drivers may have to make multiple trips along the same route to get everyone to and from schools. They also said buses would be cleaned after every trip. 

School Reopening Plans

School reopening plans in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington

This article tagged under:

Adam TussBACK TO SCHOOLschool bus driverschool busschool transportation
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us