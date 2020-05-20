Multiple Swastikas Painted on Sidewalks, Buildings at Reston Shopping Center

Someone spray-painted several swastikas on sidewalks and buildings at a shopping center in Reston, Virginia, police say.

The vandalism was discovered early Wednesday morning at North Point Village Center on Reston Parkway.

Photos show bright red swastikas emblazoned on numerous sidewalks, the brick wall outside a store and on a concrete outdoor table.

A group of neighbors bought lunch for the workers who cleaned the spray paint and left a sign that read: "We are Reston Strong! Hate has no place here!"

"Reston and the Hunter Mill District have a long history of inclusion and racial and ethnic diversity," Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn said in a statement. "Acts of hate will not be tolerated. And vandalism and hate crimes are both criminal acts. Throughout this pandemic we have witnessed tremendous community spirit and goodness and I am confident that will continue."

North Point Village Center has several shops and restaurants including a Giant Food, a jewelry store, a pet store, a barber shop and a Starbucks.

Fairfax County police are investigating the incident. Anyone who has information can call police at 703-691-2131.