10 People Shot, 3 Killed, During Weekend Outbreak of Violence in DC

Six shootings happened in the span of 24 hours

D.C. police responded to a deadly triple shooting near the City Winery in Northeast on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Three people were killed and seven injured in numerous shootings over the weekend in D.C., police say.

A triple shooting in the 200 block of Okie Street NE Sunday afternoon killed one man and injured two others, police said. The deadly shooting happened in D.C.'s Ivy City neighborhood near the City Winery and Ivy City Smokehouse.

Hours before, a man was shot in his left leg at 519 51st Street NE, police said on Twitter.

Another man was shot in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE in Anacostia about 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Two teens were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Saturday. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

On Saturday, two teens died and a woman was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex on 13th Street NW. Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

One man was shot hours before in the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE, police said.

Another man suffered a graze wound in a shooting in the 3700 block of 8th Street NW about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said she will host a public safety news conference on Friday to announce a new effort to combat illegal guns in D.C.

There have been 26 homicides in D.C. so far this year.

