10 People Shot, 3 Killed, During Weekend Outbreak of Violence in DC

Three people were killed and seven injured in numerous shootings over the weekend in D.C., police say.

A triple shooting in the 200 block of Okie Street NE Sunday afternoon killed one man and injured two others, police said. The deadly shooting happened in D.C.'s Ivy City neighborhood near the City Winery and Ivy City Smokehouse.

Hours before, a man was shot in his left leg at 519 51st Street NE, police said on Twitter.

6D is on the scene of a confirmed Shooting at 519 51st St NE. Adult Male is suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg . Victim is conscious & breathing. Lookout for 4 black males — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 23, 2020

Another man was shot in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE in Anacostia about 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Two teens were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Saturday. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

On Saturday, two teens died and a woman was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex on 13th Street NW. Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

2.22.20 Chief Newsham provides update to shooting in the 6000 block of 13th St NW. pic.twitter.com/EKWKzwJVMt — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 23, 2020

One man was shot hours before in the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE, police said.

Another man suffered a graze wound in a shooting in the 3700 block of 8th Street NW about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said she will host a public safety news conference on Friday to announce a new effort to combat illegal guns in D.C.

There have been 26 homicides in D.C. so far this year.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.