Multiple people seriously injured after Virginia police pursuit ends in fiery crash

Multiple people are seriously injured after a police pursuit in Fairfax County Monday night ended in a fiery crash, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP said its troopers went to help Alexandria police stop a Hyundai Elantra after a call at about 11:20 p.m. Monday. VSP said they suspect the Hyundai had been stolen out of Maryland.

The driver in the Hyundai refused to stop for Alexandria police, and Virginia State Police began to chase the Hyundai, VSP said.

During the pursuit, the Hyundai rammed into the back of a Virginia State Police vehicle, VSP said. The police vehicle then crashed into a utility pole, causing several wires to fall on a street, VSP said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

News4 video shows the utility pole sliced in two, with part of it appearing to dangle from wires.

The Hyundai kept going and ran a red light at the intersection of Route 1 and Fort Hunt Road in the Belle Haven area, police said.

The Hyundai then struck two other vehicles before bursting into flames. The other vehicles were a Chevy Silverado Electric pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla.

Troopers and a Fairfax police officer pulled the people from Hyundai and gave first aid, VSP said. One person was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital and other occupants were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one in the Corolla was injured.

A stolen firearm was recovered from one of the Hyundai's occupants.

All lanes are now clear on Route 1.

The investigation remains ongoing.