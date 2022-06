A minor was killed and three people, including a D.C. police officer, were shot Sunday in the area of 14th and U streets in Northwest, authorities said.

The two adults and the officer are recovering at a hospital, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in a press conference.

The conditions of the victims, and a potential motive for the gunfire, are not known.

Chief Contee and city officials provide an update regarding a shooting with multiple victims shot, including an MPD officer, that occurred this evening in the area of 14th and U Street, NW. https://t.co/j2w5yXqvPZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.