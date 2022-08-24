Multiple People Hurt When Tour Bus, Firetruck Collide in DC

At least six people were hurt Wednesday afternoon when a tour bus and a firetruck collided in Southeast D.C., fire officials say.

Firefighters on the truck were on the way to a house fire in Southeast D.C. when the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Alabama and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Medics took the five people inside the firetruck and the driver of the tour bus to a hospital, a spokesperson for the fire department said. Two people have potentially serious injuries, and none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

The tour bus was empty except for the driver, according to the fire department.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

News4's Derrick Ward is at the scene of the crash. Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.