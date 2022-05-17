3 Arrested, 2 Sought After Shots Fired at Security Guard in Maryland: Police

D.C. police are investigating an incident in which a group of people fired shots at a security guard in a temporary impound lot in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, authorities said.

According to police, several people were tampering with cars outside of the facility when they were confronted by a special police officer working as a security guard.

The group fired shots at the guard and fled.

Police said three people were arrested and they are searching for two more.

The security guard returned fire. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Anne Arundel County Police, U.S. Park Police and Maryland State Police were present in the area.

The impound lot is located on the same District-owned property as a D.C. Youth Rehabilitation Services facility.

A spokesperson for that department told News4 that all children housed at the Anne Arundel County facility remain safe and were not involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.