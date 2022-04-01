Washington DC

Multiple Injuries, Arrests in Fight on U Street NW: Police

By Sophia Barnes

NBC

Several people were arrested and multiple people were reportedly cut Friday in Northwest Washington, D.C., after a fight broke out, police said.

Fighting broke out about 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of U Street NW and knives were involved, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Some people flagged down officers on 1400 block of Corcoran Street NW, police said, which is several blocks away.

Three people were arrested, police said. Information on what charges they may face wasn’t immediately announced.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victims suffered superficial cuts, and there were no serious injuries, police said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us