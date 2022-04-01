Multiple Injuries, Arrests in Fight on U Street NW: Police

Several people were arrested and multiple people were reportedly cut Friday in Northwest Washington, D.C., after a fight broke out, police said.

Fighting broke out about 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of U Street NW and knives were involved, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Some people flagged down officers on 1400 block of Corcoran Street NW, police said, which is several blocks away.

Three people were arrested, police said. Information on what charges they may face wasn’t immediately announced.

The victims suffered superficial cuts, and there were no serious injuries, police said.

