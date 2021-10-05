Crime and Courts

Multiple Dumpster Fires Reported Overnight in Northwest DC

Video shows plumes of smoke rising from a dumpster near Vermont Avenue and U Street NW

By NBC Washington Staff

Multiple dumpster fires were reported overnight Tuesday in Northwest D.C.

Blazes were reported at several locations near the Shaw and Cardozo neighborhoods.

Video shows plumes of smoke rising from one open-top dumpster in front of homes near Vermont Avenue and U Street NW.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to fires at several addresses, including on T Street and 10th Street. No injuries were reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear how each fire started.

