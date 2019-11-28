6 Hurt After Wrong-Way DUI Driver Causes Chain Reaction Beltway Crash: VSP

An intoxicated driver going the wrong way on the Beltway's Inner Loop in Fairfax County caused a chain-reaction crash that injured six people early on Thanksgiving Day, Virginia State Police said.

Troopers received a call about 3 a.m. reporting a driver in a Nissan Leaf was going the wrong way on I-495 near Braddock Road, police say.

Within seconds, the wrong-way driver struck a BMW SUV head-on, police say.

The Nissan was pushed into a guardrail as debris flew across the northbound lanes, striking two other northbound vehicles, police say.

The BMW driver and passenger exited their vehicle after the crash and were standing nearby when a third vehicle, a Honda Civic, crashed into them. Both were taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Four others were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Nisaan Leaf was hospitalized and has been charged with driving under the influence, police say.

Police earlier said one person had life-threatening injuries.

All Inner Loop lanes near Exit 52 were blocked and drivers are being diverted onto the express lanes.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.