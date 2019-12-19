Crash Spurs Miles-Long Delay on Beltway Thursday Morning

A traffic jam stretching over 7 miles built on the Outer Loop of the Beltway between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike after a multi-vehicle crash, police say.

Several lanes were blocked by crashed vehicles, debris and emergency responders, photos from the scene showed. The scene was cleared about 7 a.m., but delays remained.

Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer says a box truck was involved in the crash.

Fire and EMS units evaluated several patients, Piringer said. At least one person suffered non-life threatening trauma injuries and was taken to the hospital.

As the crash cleared, serious delays persisted on the Beltway.