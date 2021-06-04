Mueller to Participate in UVA Class Examining Russia Probe

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller will participate in a University of Virginia School of Law course examining his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The six-session course called “The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel” will be offered during the fall semester, the university said in a news release Wednesday.

Mueller’s investigation found Russians interfered in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf, but it did not allege illegal coordination with Trump’s campaign.

The course taught by Aaron Zebley and two other former senior members of Mueller’s team will focus on key decisions made during the investigation. Mueller will lead at least one class and said he also hopes to bring in other top prosecutors involved in the investigation as guest speakers.

“I was fortunate to attend UVA Law School after the Marine Corps, and I’m fortunate to be returning there now,” Mueller said. “I look forward to engaging with the students this fall.”