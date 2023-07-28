Mubadala Citi DC Open to host Maryland's own Tiafoe, Gauff and thousands of fans

The Mubadala Citi DC Open, happening from July 29 to Aug. 6, is set to bring thousands of fans to Rock Creek Park to see some of the top talent in tennis.

The tournament is part of a collaboration between the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic and Citi Open. It will be the fifth largest tennis event in the U.S., according to ATP Tour. It's also the longest-running tournament in a U.S. public park.

Tennis stars attending the Mubadala Citi DC Open include men's players Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andy Murray, Grigor Dimitrov and Hyattsville's Frances Tiafoe and women's players Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina.

Tiafoe, who last year beat 22 times Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, is a big draw at this year's tournament. He also made headlines outside the courts with his new charity fund, the USTA Foundation, which provides support to young, underprivileged tennis players nationwide.

Here are the matchups for the WTA and ATP after Friday's draw.

Ticket prices range according to seat location, with the lowest price at $15. Spectators can purchase their tickets here.

The schedule is as follows:

July 30 — ATP & WTA Qualifying

July 31 — ATP & WTA Main Draw

Aug. 01 — ATP & WTA Main Draw

Aug. 02 — ATP & WTA Main Draw

Aug. 03 — ATP & WTA Main Draw

Aug. 04 — ATP & WTA Quarterfinals

Aug. 05 — WTA Semifinals and WTA Doubles Finals

Aug. 05 — ATP Semifinals

Aug. 06 — ATP & WTA Finals and — ATP Doubles Finals

Attendees will also have a wide selection of local favorite food to sample, including offerings from chef José Andrés and Duke's Grocery, King Street Oyster Bar, Roaming Rooster and two newcomers: Taco Bamba and Design Cuisine.

Plus, a special treat from the only three-star restaurant in the D.C. Michelin guide will certainly butter up some hungry fans.

"Patrick O’Connell... will serve his famous truffled popcorn from The Inn At Little Washington, marking the first time the beloved delicacy has been offered at a public event," Mubadala Citi DC Open said in a release.

Don't feel like standing in the blazing sun? That's okay! You can watch the tournament live on Tennis TV. The Ridge Club in Northwest D.C. will also host a rooftop watch party for the finals on Aug. 6; register here.

