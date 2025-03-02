MPD searching for 12-year-old girl missing from Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Lanisha Davis was last seen on the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue.

Critical #MissingPerson 12-year-old Lanisha Davis, who was last seen in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest, on February 28th, 2025.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411 pic.twitter.com/9DF75LXAfr — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 1, 2025

Police described Lanisha as a Black female with black hair in twists and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 90 lbs.

She might be wearing a dark blue bubble coat, black pants, a black hoodie with accents and black and grey New Balance tennis shoes, according to her last known clothing description.

Anyone who has any information that could help the search is being asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.