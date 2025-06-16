Northwest DC

MPD investigates officer-involved shooting in Northwest DC

No one was injured in the incident

By Jordan Young

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Northwest D.C.

No one was injured, police said, and the officer has been put on administrative leave per MPD policy.

Nashell Sowells, 43, of Northwest D.C. has been charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and destruction of property.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 600 black of Newton Place at around 2:20 a.m. The officers tried deescalation, but Sowells “produced a firearm,” according to police.

Police said the officers made loud commands for Sowells to drop the weapon. When she didn’t, that’s when MPD said an officer fired their service weapon. Sowells was not hit.

Sowells then started threatening to harm herself, according to police, and moved towards the officers while still armed.

An officer used an electric controlling device, which police said “did not take effect,” and were then able to arrest and take her into custody.

The MPD Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team is investigating the shooting, according to MPD, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will also independently review facts and evidence pertaining to the case.

