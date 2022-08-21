‘Move Safely and Freely': Adams Morgan's First Pedestrian Zone Sunday

D.C.’s northwest neighborhood, Adams Morgan begins its first pedestrian zone Sunday with community fun and entertainment.

The pedestrian zone takes place Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. on 18th Street NW between Kalorama and Columbia Roads. The areas will be closed to vehicle traffic, but open to pedestrians.

“Pedestrians, pets, people on scooters, cart wheelers, stilt-walkers, runners, and bicyclists are all welcome to spread out and move safely and freely through the street," the Adams Morgan Partnership BID said in a statement.

Check out the official entertainment schedule for Sunday's Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone! See you there. #AMPZ #AdamsMorgan pic.twitter.com/sJeDvXsPIe — Adams Morgan BID (@AdMoBID) August 19, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In early August, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the street closure is a part of the “Streets for People” grant program. The program aims to create economic recovery and support local businesses through programming.

Throughout the day, there will be entertainment in five different zones. The activities include face painting, a cardio hip hop class, a juggler and more. A full list of entertainment can be found here.

The street closure will also take place on Sunday, Sept. 4, and Oct. 23.