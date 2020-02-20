Local
MOUNT VERNON

Mount Vernon Yanks Souvenir Washington Dentures Over Slavery Link

It has been known for years that Washington paid about six pounds for nine teeth that were pulled from slaves' mouths

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

MOUNT VERNON, VA – FEBRUARY 22: Dean Malissa (R) portrays President George Washington as he talks with vistors at the Mount Vernon Estate February 22, 2017 in Mount Vernon, Virginia. Wednesday marks the 285th anniversary of the birth of George Washington, the Revolutionary War general and the first president of the United States of America. Built on land belonging to Washington’s family, the Mount Vernon Estate became the sole property of Washington in 1761 and was his country home until his death in 1799. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

George Washington's Mount Vernon estate says it will no longer sell a souvenir depicting the founding father's false teeth amid criticism that Washington's dentures were made with teeth pulled from the mouths of his slaves.

Critics said selling a souvenir magnet depicting Washington's famous false teeth trivialized the fact that Washington's slaves had to lose their own teeth.

On Wednesday, Mount Vernon said on Twitter that it would remove the magnet from its online store.

It has been known for years that Washington paid about six pounds for nine teeth that were pulled from slaves' mouths.

That fact received renewed attention following publication of a revisionist biography.

MOUNT VERNONGEORGE WASHINGTON
