Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Arlington School Bus

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon when the bike and a school bus collided in Arlington County, Virginia, police say.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of 23rd Street South, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers found the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

There were 14 students on the bus at the time of the crash and none of them were hurt, police said.

Numerous roads are closed in the area of the crash. Police advised drivers to avoid the area as they investigate the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.