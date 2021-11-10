Arlington County

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Arlington School Bus

Fourteen students were on the bus at the time of the crash

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon when the bike and a school bus collided in Arlington County, Virginia, police say.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of 23rd Street South, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers found the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

There were 14 students on the bus at the time of the crash and none of them were hurt, police said.

Local

Gun Violence A Call to Action 4 mins ago

Shots Ring Out as DC Pastors Speak About Anti-Gun Violence Ministries

Spotsylvania County 2 hours ago

Spotsylvania School Board Votes to Remove ‘Sexually Explicit' Books From Libraries

Numerous roads are closed in the area of the crash. Police advised drivers to avoid the area as they investigate the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Arlington Countycrashfatal crashschool busmotorcycle crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us