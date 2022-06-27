Motorcyclist Crashed in Northeast DC After Chase by Officers: Police

A motorcyclist crashed in Northeast D.C. early Monday after being chased by officers, authorities said.

The motorcyclist crashed into a pole at Benning Road and Oklahoma Avenue NE before 3 a.m. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.

D.C. police said a chase by officers preceded the crash.

A number of officers were still on the scene hours later, and roads were shut down.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.