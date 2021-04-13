Mother Suspected of Abducting 2 Daughters: Frederick County Sheriff

A mother is suspected of abducting her two young daughters from Frederick County, Maryland, and the sheriff’s office is seeking them.

Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez is believed to have illegally taken her 3-year-old and 5-year-old daughters out of state from Brunswick, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The 3-year-old is about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The 5-year-old is about 4-foot-4 and 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials don’t know what they were last wearing.

Luna-Sanchez is a white woman who stands 5-foot-4 and has a thin build, brown hair and “blue or hazel eyes.” She is driving a silver 2006 Chrysler van with the Maryland plates 2DA9179.

Criminal charges are pending against her.

Anyone who sees the girls or their mother, or who has information that could help, is asked to call 301-600-1046 and reference case 21-033261.

