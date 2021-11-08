Mother Suspected of Abducting 2 Children Missing in Prince George's County

Two children have been missing, along with their mother, in Prince George's County, Maryland, for nearly a week, police say.

Melissa Hush, 35, took the two children, Michael Hush and Kaylee Moore-Stone, last Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Berwyn Heights area, police said. Melissa Hush does not have custody of the children and they are legally required to be in the custody of their father and his family, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Berwyn Heights police said they did not trigger an Amber Alert because Melissa Hush didn't take them in a vehicle. Her car is still at her home in Berwyn Heights, where the children were last seen, police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information call 240-204-1359.