Mother of Missing DC Baby Charged With Murder

The mother of a 2-month-old boy who disappeared from D.C. last week was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with murder, D.C. police said.

LaDonia Boggs said her son died and she disposed of his body, video obtained by News4 shows.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Kyon Jones stopped breathing as he and his mother, LaDonia Boggs, were in bed together, she said in video shot by D.C. missing-persons advocate Henderson Long.

“The last thing that I remember was that I had rolled over, and he was on my chest. After that, when I was ‘sleep, rolled over, noticed he was unresponsive — breathing — and I panicked,” she said, at times repeating herself.

Boggs later said her son was no longer breathing.

“He was ‘sleep on my chest and when I woke up. He wasn’t breathing anymore because he was just that small. He was only 2 months old. He was a premature baby,” she said.

Boggs said she felt afraid and spoke first by phone and then in person with a woman who asked her about Kyon’s whereabouts. Boggs said she “got frustrated,” walked around the block and returned home.

“I came back in the house and got a blanket and his car seat, and wrapped it up and took it outside and just throwed it in the trash,” she said.

Boggs said on the video that she didn’t know where the infant’s body was. Officers and cadaver dogs were seen searching a landfill in Charles City County, Virginia, on two days this week.

Long, the activist, posted Facebook Live video of the interview. Boggs was speaking with a reporter who was off camera as Long filmed their conversation. Long said he was shocked by what Boggs said.

“This is so sad. Nobody wins,” he said.

Police sources told News4 the account Boggs gave on the video is similar to an account she gave police, which led them to search the landfill in the Richmond area. They also searched Boggs’ home, sources said.

A mother is facing questioning by police about her missing baby, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. News4's Paul Wagner reports.

In the video, a man can be heard saying he’s Kyon’s father and he was the person who called police on May 7, two days after the infant was last seen in an apartment in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE.

Boggs will appear in court Saturday.