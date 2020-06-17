Mother of Man Fatally Shot by Police While Handcuffed in Cruiser Petitions for Case Reopening

The mother of a man shot and killed by police while handcuffed in a police cruiser 27 years ago is petitioning the Prince George’s County state’s attorney to take another look at her son’s case.

Archie Elliott, 24, was stopped in 1993 by a District Heights police officer for driving erratically. A Prince George's County police officer arrived as backup.

Elliott was charged with drunken driving, searched, handcuffed and belted in the front seat of a police cruiser when police say he somehow pointed a gun at officers.

Elliott was shot 14 times.

“I was told that when they unlocked the car and undid the seatbelt that he was still handcuffed,” said his mother, Dorothy Elliott.

The officers were never charged.

Dorothy Elliott has never stopped fighting for justice, and she's hopeful again.

“I consider it, my son's case, like a cold case we're not looking for killers we're just looking for justice,” she said.

She has a petition with more than 3,000 signatures calling for the county state's attorney to take another look at her son's case.

“If my son's body could be placed alongside George Floyd, you would see the barbaricness of what happened,” she said. “You'd see huge bullet holes in my son's body.”

Thursday marks 27 years since the death of Archie Elliott. His mother says she will mark the day by protesting at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Dorothy Elliott has lost every appeal seeking charges against the officers who killed her son. The U.S. Supreme Court denied hearing the case.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said her office is in the process of locating the case file and will review it to see if it can be reopened.