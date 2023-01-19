Crime and Courts

Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel

By Jackie Bensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released.

Dudley’s family says her boyfriend, the father of her 1-year-old child, was taken from the scene with self-inflicted injuries.

Friends and family are trying to stay strong for the children and raise money through GoFundMe to hold a funeral.

Prince George’s County police are investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us