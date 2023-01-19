Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel

The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released.

Dudley’s family says her boyfriend, the father of her 1-year-old child, was taken from the scene with self-inflicted injuries.

Friends and family are trying to stay strong for the children and raise money through GoFundMe to hold a funeral.

Prince George’s County police are investigating.